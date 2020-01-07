A Director at PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at PulteGroup (PHM – Research Report), Bryce Blair, bought shares of PHM for $14.88K.

Following Bryce Blair’s last PHM Buy transaction on May 04, 2016, the stock climbed by 22.3%. This is Blair’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on REG back in March 2018

The company has a one-year high of $41.22 and a one-year low of $25.10. PHM’s market cap is $10.65B and the company has a P/E ratio of 12.06.

Three different firms, including Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on PulteGroup has been negative according to 39 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Bryce Blair's trades have generated a 25.4% average return based on past transactions.

PulteGroup, Inc. engages in the homebuilding business. It is also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments.