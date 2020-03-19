A Director at Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Public Storage (PSA – Research Report), Uri Harkham, sold shares of PSA for $1.25M.

This is Harkham’s first Sell trade following 3 Buy transactions.

The company has a one-year high of $266.76 and a one-year low of $184.06. PSA’s market cap is $33.17B and the company has a P/E ratio of 25.71.

The insider sentiment on Public Storage has been positive according to 44 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard.