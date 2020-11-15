A Director at Psychemedics (NASDAQ: PMD) is Buying Shares

On November 13, a Director at Psychemedics (PMD – Research Report), Clinton Allen, bought shares of PMD for $7,980.

This recent transaction increases Clinton Allen’s holding in the company by 200% to a total of $12.45K.

The company has a one-year high of $10.69 and a one-year low of $3.58. Currently, Psychemedics has an average volume of 39.31K.

Psychemedics Corp. engages in the provision of drug testing services through the analysis of hair samples. It specializes in a five panel drug testing process for cocaine, opioids, Phenyclidine, amphetamines, and marijuana. It offers workplace, school, and personal drug testing services. The company was founded by Werner Baumgartner and Annette Baumgartner on September 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.