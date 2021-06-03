A Director at PS Business Parks is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at PS Business Parks (PSB – Research Report), Peter Schultz., exercised options to sell 12,410 PSB shares at $63.31 a share, for a total transaction value of $1.95M.

Following Peter Schultz.’s last PSB Sell transaction on February 26, 2015, the stock climbed by 90.7%. In addition to Peter Schultz., 2 other PSB executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on PS Business Parks’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $108 million and quarterly net profit of $40.1 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $106 million and had a net profit of $53.94 million. The company has a one-year high of $165.85 and a one-year low of $109.26. PSB’s market cap is $4.38 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 39.10.

The insider sentiment on PS Business Parks has been negative according to 27 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

PS Business Parks, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-advised, and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.