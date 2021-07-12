A Director at Prothena (NASDAQ: PRTA) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Prothena (PRTA – Research Report), Christopher Henney, sold shares of PRTA for $1.33M.

Following Christopher Henney’s last PRTA Sell transaction on June 29, 2021, the stock climbed by 10.7%. Over the last month, Christopher Henney has reported another 3 Sell trades on PRTA for a total of $1M.

Based on Prothena’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $160K and GAAP net loss of -$36,735,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $141K and had a GAAP net loss of $23.57 million. The company has a one-year high of $67.08 and a one-year low of $9.67. Currently, Prothena has an average volume of 686.57K.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $59.25, reflecting a 3.4% upside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.9M worth of PRTA shares and purchased $7.93M worth of PRTA shares. The insider sentiment on Prothena has been positive according to 16 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, which research, development and commercialization of therapies in the neuroscience and orphan categories. Its antibody-based product candidates target a potential indications including amyloidosis and Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded in December 1969 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.