A Director at Prothena (NASDAQ: PRTA) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Prothena (PRTA – Research Report), Christopher Henney, bought shares of PRTA for $197.2K.

This recent transaction increases Christopher Henney’s holding in the company by 100%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Prothena’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $160K and GAAP net loss of -$36,735,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $141K and had a GAAP net loss of $23.57 million. The company has a one-year high of $59.74 and a one-year low of $9.67. PRTA’s market cap is $2.15 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -15.10.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $57.75, reflecting a -16.0% downside. Seven different firms, including BTIG and Cantor Fitzgerald, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $572.8K worth of PRTA shares and purchased $197.2K worth of PRTA shares.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, which research, development and commercialization of therapies in the neuroscience and orphan categories. Its antibody-based product candidates target a potential indications including amyloidosis and Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded in December 1969 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.