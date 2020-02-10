A Director at Progress Software (NASDAQ: PRGS) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Progress Software (PRGS – Research Report), Charles Francis Kane, sold shares of PRGS for $336.8K.

In addition to Charles Francis Kane, 2 other PRGS executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Progress Software’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending November 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $117 million and GAAP net loss of $4.74 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $111 million and had a net profit of $18.43 million. The company has a one-year high of $52.50 and a one-year low of $35.68. Currently, Progress Software has an average volume of 436.74K.

The insider sentiment on Progress Software has been negative according to 47 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploy mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following business segments: OpenEdge Business; Data Connectivity and Integration; and Application Development and Deployment.