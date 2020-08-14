A Director at Primoris Services (NASDAQ: PRIM) is Selling Shares

On August 13, a Director at Primoris Services (PRIM – Research Report), Thomas Tucker, sold shares of PRIM for $47.5K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $23.73 and a one-year low of $9.42. Currently, Primoris Services has an average volume of 326.65K. PRIM’s market cap is $897 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 10.20.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.50, reflecting a -18.4% downside.

The insider sentiment on Primoris Services has been negative according to 42 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Primoris Services Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries. The Pipeline segment includes pipeline construction and maintenance, facility work, compressor stations, pump stations, metering facilities, and other pipeline related services for petroleum and petrochemical industries. The Utilities segment involves in the utility line installation and maintenance, gas and electric distribution, streetlight construction, substation work, and fiber optic cable installation. The Transmission segment specializes in electric and gas transmission and distribution, including comprehensive engineering, procurement, maintenance and construction, repair, and restoration of utility infrastructure. The Civil segment consists of highway and bridge construction, airport runway and taxiway construction, demolition, heavy earthwork, soil stabilization, mass excavation, and drainage projects. The company was founded by Brian Patt in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.