A Director at Primis Financial (NASDAQ: FRST) is Buying Shares

On May 6, a Director at Primis Financial (FRST – Research Report), Charles Kabbash, bought shares of FRST for $28.22K.

This recent transaction increases Charles Kabbash’s holding in the company by 9.29% to a total of $588.7K. Following Charles Kabbash’s last FRST Buy transaction on September 08, 2020, the stock climbed by 5.9%.

Based on Primis Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $27.44 million and quarterly net profit of $9.38 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $22.85 million and had a net profit of $27K. The company has a one-year high of $16.32 and a one-year low of $7.58. Currently, Primis Financial has an average volume of 42.01K.

The insider sentiment on Primis Financial has been positive according to 30 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. is a bank holding company. Its operates through its subsidiary Sonabank, offers a wide range of commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and retail consumers. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes. It also invests in real estate related securities, including collateralized mortgage obligations and agency mortgage backed securities. The company was founded by Georgia S. Derrico and R. Roderick Porter in 2004 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.