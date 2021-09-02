A Director at Power Integrations (NASDAQ: POWI) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Power Integrations (POWI – Research Report), Steven Sharp, sold shares of POWI for $531.3K.

Following Steven Sharp’s last POWI Sell transaction on November 27, 2020, the stock climbed by 37.5%. In addition to Steven Sharp, 8 other POWI executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Power Integrations’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $180 million and quarterly net profit of $41.88 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $107 million and had a net profit of $13.19 million. The company has a one-year high of $110.61 and a one-year low of $50.34. Currently, Power Integrations has an average volume of 55.06K.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $106.80, reflecting a 2.2% upside.

The insider sentiment on Power Integrations has been negative according to 78 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Power Integrations, Inc. engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use. The company was founded by Steven J. Sharp on March 25, 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.