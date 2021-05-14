A Director at Powell Industries (NASDAQ: POWL) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Powell Industries (POWL – Research Report), John David White, sold shares of POWL for $88.8K.

The company has a one-year high of $37.28 and a one-year low of $21.67. POWL’s market cap is $426 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 70.40.

The insider sentiment on Powell Industries has been negative according to 14 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Powell Industries, Inc. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems. The company was founded by William E. Powell in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.