A Director at Post Holdings (NYSE: POST) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Post Holdings (POST – Research Report), Robert Grote, sold shares of POST for $327.9K.

Following Robert Grote’s last POST Sell transaction on March 03, 2021, the stock climbed by 14.6%. In addition to Robert Grote, one other POST executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Post Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.59 billion and GAAP net loss of -$60,700,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.34 billion and had a net profit of $36 million. The company has a one-year high of $117.91 and a one-year low of $81.38. POST’s market cap is $7.21 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 41.30.

The insider sentiment on Post Holdings has been negative according to 59 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Post Holdings, Inc. is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of centre-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, Active Nutrition, and Foodservice. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label RTE cereal and hot cereal products. The Weetabix segment focuses in the marketing and distribution of branded and private label RTE cereal products. The Refrigerated Food segment produces and/or distributes egg products, sausage, side dishes, cheese, and other refrigerated products to retail and foodservice customers. The Active Nutrition segment markets and distributes ready-to-drink beverages, bars, powders, and other nutritional supplements. The Foodservice segment includes egg and potato products. The company was founded by Charles William Post in 1895 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.