A Director at Post Holdings (NYSE: POST) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Post Holdings (POST – Research Report), David Kemper, bought shares of POST for $710.9K.

Following this transaction David Kemper’s holding in the company was increased by 105.26% to a total of $1.74 million. Following David Kemper’s last POST Buy transaction on December 04, 2017, the stock climbed by 9.6%.

Based on Post Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.49 billion and GAAP net loss of -$191,400,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.44 billion and had a net profit of $16.2 million. The company has a one-year high of $112.38 and a one-year low of $68.97. Currently, Post Holdings has an average volume of 515.15K.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $106.60, reflecting a -16.0% downside. Four different firms, including Goldman Sachs and Evercore ISI, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Post Holdings has been positive according to 43 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

David Kemper’s trades have generated a -12.0% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Post Holdings, Inc. is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of centre-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, Active Nutrition, and Foodservice. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label RTE cereal and hot cereal products. The Weetabix segment focuses in the marketing and distribution of branded and private label RTE cereal products. The Refrigerated Food segment produces and/or distributes egg products, sausage, side dishes, cheese, and other refrigerated products to retail and foodservice customers. The Active Nutrition segment markets and distributes ready-to-drink beverages, bars, powders, and other nutritional supplements. The Foodservice segment includes egg and potato products. The company was founded by Charles William Post in 1895 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.