A Director at Portland GE (NYSE: POR) is Selling Shares

On May 6, a Director at Portland GE (POR – Research Report), Lee Pelton, sold shares of POR for $1.22M.

In addition to Lee Pelton, one other POR executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Portland GE’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $586 million and quarterly net profit of $96 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $561 million and had a net profit of $81 million. The company has a one-year high of $51.60 and a one-year low of $31.96. Currently, Portland GE has an average volume of 580.99K.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $49.50, reflecting a 1.4% upside.

The insider sentiment on Portland GE has been negative according to 38 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Portland General Electric Co. is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial, and non-residential customers. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.