A Director at PHX Minerals (NYSE: PHX) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at PHX Minerals (PHX – Research Report), Lee Canaan, bought shares of PHX for $20K.

Following this transaction Lee Canaan’s holding in the company was increased by 27.07% to a total of $94.82K. In addition to Lee Canaan, 5 other PHX executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $5.43 and a one-year low of $1.36. PHX’s market cap is $45.32 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -1.40. Currently, PHX Minerals has an average volume of 160.80K.

The insider sentiment on PHX Minerals has been positive according to 21 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Panhandle Oil & Gas, Inc. engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.