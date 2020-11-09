A Director at Perma-Fix (NASDAQ: PESI) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Perma-Fix (PESI – Research Report), Larry Shelton, bought shares of PESI for $6,320.

Following Larry Shelton’s last PESI Buy transaction on May 24, 2013, the stock climbed by 2.8%.

Based on Perma-Fix’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $22.05 million and quarterly net profit of $204K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $17.14 million and had a net profit of $289K. The company has a one-year high of $9.98 and a one-year low of $3.82. PESI’s market cap is $74.2 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 17.50.

The insider sentiment on Perma-Fix has been positive according to 26 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. is a nuclear services company which provides nuclear and mixed waste management services. The company operates its business through three segments: Treatment, Services and Medical. The Treatment segment includes nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing and disposal services primarily through four uniquely licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities. The Services segment includes on-site waste management services to commercial and government customers, technical services and nuclear services. The Medical segment includes R&D costs for the new medical isotope production technology from its majority-owned Polish subsidiary, PF Medical. Perma-Fix Environmental Services was founded by Louis F. Centofanti in December 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.