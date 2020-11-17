A Director at Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ: PEBO) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Peoples Bancorp (PEBO – Research Report), David L. Mead, sold shares of PEBO for $25.98K.

Following David L. Mead’s last PEBO Sell transaction on November 04, 2009, the stock climbed by 20.2%. This is Mead’s first Sell trade following 3 Buy transactions.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $39.28 and a one-year low of $17.91. Currently, Peoples Bancorp has an average volume of 83.18K. PEBO’s market cap is $517 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 17.80.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.25, reflecting a 3.2% upside.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Marietta, OH.