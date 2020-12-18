A Director at Peapack-Gladstone Financial is Exercising Options

On December 16 it was reported that a Director at Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC – Research Report), Duffield Meyercord, exercised options to buy 2,500 PGC shares at $13.53 a share, for a total transaction value of $33.83K. The options were close to expired and Duffield Meyercord retained stocks.

Following Duffield Meyercord’s last PGC Buy transaction on November 05, 2020, the stock climbed by 5.8%. This recent transaction increases Duffield Meyercord’s holding in the company by 2.61% to a total of $2.27 million.

Based on Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $52.36 million and quarterly net profit of $13.55 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $44.5 million and had a net profit of $12.23 million. The company has a one-year high of $31.72 and a one-year low of $11.15. Currently, Peapack-Gladstone Financial has an average volume of 50.76K.

Starting in January 2020, PGC received 4 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Peapack-Gladstone Financial has been positive according to 41 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the Banking and Private Wealth Management segments. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales. The Private Wealth Management segment specializes in asset management services provided for individuals and institutions; personal trust services, including services as executor, trustee, administrator, custodian and guardian; corporate trust services including services as trustee for pension and profit sharing plans; and other financial planning, and advisory services. The company was founded in August 1997 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.