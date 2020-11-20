A Director at PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ: PDLI) is Selling Shares

On November 19, a Director at PDL BioPharma (PDLI – Research Report), David Gryska, sold shares of PDLI for $359.5K.

The company has a one-year high of $3.86 and a one-year low of $2.09.

The insider sentiment on PDL BioPharma has been negative according to 14 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. produces and markets biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Income Generating Assets, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of revenues derived from notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights-at fair value, equity investments, and royalties from issued patents in the United States and elsewhere. The Pharmaceutical segment covers revenues from branded prescription medicine products being sold under the name Tekturna and Tekturna HCT in the United States, and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT for the rest of the world. The Medical Devices segment handles revenues from the LENSAR Laser System sales. The company was founded by Cary L. Queen and Laurence Jay Korn in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, NV.