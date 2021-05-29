A Director at PCTEL (NASDAQ: PCTI) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at PCTEL (PCTI – Research Report), Giacomo Marini, sold shares of PCTI for $60K.

In addition to Giacomo Marini, one other PCTI executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on PCTEL’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $17.71 million and GAAP net loss of -$662,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $17.51 million and had a GAAP net loss of $688K. Currently, PCTEL has an average volume of 54.94K. The company has a one-year high of $11.05 and a one-year low of $4.86.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $192.8K worth of PCTI shares and purchased $60K worth of PCTI shares. The insider sentiment on PCTEL has been negative according to 49 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

PCTEL, Inc. engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. The firms products deployed primarily in small cells, enterprise wi-fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial internet of things. It operates through Connected Solutions and RF Solutions segments. The company was founded in March 1994 and is headquartered in Bloomingdale, IL.