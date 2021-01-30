A Director at Parke Bancorp is Exercising Options

On January 29 it was reported that a Director at Parke Bancorp (PKBK – Research Report), Jeffrey Kripitz, exercised options to sell 7,321 PKBK shares at $7.81 a share, for a total transaction value of $130K.

Following Jeffrey Kripitz’s last PKBK Sell transaction on August 31, 2020, the stock climbed by 5.3%.

Based on Parke Bancorp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $18.64 million and quarterly net profit of $8.13 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $15.54 million and had a net profit of $7.55 million. The company has a one-year high of $22.80 and a one-year low of $9.05. Currently, Parke Bancorp has an average volume of 43.16K.

Parke Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new & used auto loans as well as overdraft protection. The bank also offers contemporary products and services, such as debit cards, Internet banking and online bill payment. Parke Bancorp was founded in January 2005 and is headquartered in Sewell, NJ.