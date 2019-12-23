A Director at Park National (NYSE MKT: PRK) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Park National (PRK – Research Report), Timothy Mclain, sold shares of PRK for $52.1K.

Following Timothy Mclain’s last PRK Sell transaction on February 19, 2019, the stock climbed by 6.5%.

Based on Park National’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $118 million and quarterly net profit of $31.15 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $105 million and had a net profit of $24.76 million. The company has a one-year high of $105.52 and a one-year low of $79.11. Currently, Park National has an average volume of 39.09K.

