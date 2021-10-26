A Director at Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSE MKT: PZG) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Paramount Gold Nevada (PZG – Research Report), Christopher Reynolds, bought shares of PZG for $3,864.

This recent transaction increases Christopher Reynolds’ holding in the company by 14.6% to a total of $30.5K. In addition to Christopher Reynolds, one other PZG executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Paramount Gold Nevada has an average volume of 81.94K. PZG’s market cap is $34.25 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -12.00. The company has a one-year high of $1.59 and a one-year low of $0.76.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the Sleeper Gold Project and Grassy Mountain Project segments. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.