A Director at Par Pacific Holdings (NYSE: PARR) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Par Pacific Holdings (PARR – Research Report), Melvyn Klein, bought shares of PARR for $65.1K.

This recent transaction increases Melvyn Klein’s holding in the company by 23.22% to a total of $318.4K. This is Klein’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on AXE back in April 2018

Based on Par Pacific Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.4 billion and quarterly net profit of $35.06 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $879 million and had a net profit of $13.69 million. The company has a one-year high of $25.69 and a one-year low of $5.72. Currently, Par Pacific Holdings has an average volume of 413.88K.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.