A Director at Palatin Technologies (NYSE MKT: PTN) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Palatin Technologies (PTN – Research Report), Robert Deveer, bought shares of PTN for $22.14K.

This recent transaction increases Robert Deveer’s holding in the company by 8% to a total of $321.3K.

PTN’s market cap is $101 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -4.50. The company has a one-year high of $0.83 and a one-year low of $0.36.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.17, reflecting a -79.3% downside. Starting in January 2020, PTN received 20 Buy ratings in a row. Three different firms, including Canaccord Genuity and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co., currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Robert Deveer's trades have generated a -12.2% average return based on past transactions.

Palatin Technologies, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, a peptide melanocortin receptor 4 agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD). The company was founded by Carl Spana and John K. A. Prendergast on November 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.