A Director at Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PCRX) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX – Research Report), Paul Hastings, sold shares of PCRX for $96.11K.

Following Paul Hastings’ last PCRX Sell transaction on June 06, 2018, the stock climbed by 11.0%. In addition to Paul Hastings, 6 other PCRX executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Pacira Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $106 million and quarterly net profit of $8.16 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $91.31 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.77 million. The company has a one-year high of $51.35 and a one-year low of $27.46. Currently, Pacira Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 597.38K.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $55.55, reflecting a -11.9% downside.

The insider sentiment on Pacira Pharmaceuticals has been neutral according to 34 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc. develops and manufactures injectable therapeutic products. The firm engages in the development, commercialization and manufacture of pharmaceutical products for use in postsurgical outcomes for acute care practitioners and their patients. Its flagship product, EXPAREL, redefines pain management after surgery as an opioid-free alternative indicated for single-dose infiltration into the surgical site to produce postsurgical analgesia. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.