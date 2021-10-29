A Director at Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ: PPBI) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI – Research Report), Joseph Garrett, sold shares of PPBI for $63.91K.

This is Garrett’s first Sell trade following 50 Buy transactions. Following Joseph Garrett’s last PPBI Sell transaction on February 22, 2021, the stock climbed by 3.0%.

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Based on Pacific Premier Bancorp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $194 million and quarterly net profit of $90.09 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $188 million and had a net profit of $66.57 million. The company has a one-year high of $47.46 and a one-year low of $24.38. PPBI’s market cap is $3.97 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 12.90.

The insider sentiment on Pacific Premier Bancorp has been positive according to 69 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.