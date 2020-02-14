A Director at Pacific Premier Bancorp is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI – Research Report), Jeff Jones, exercised options to buy 3,500 PPBI shares at $7.42 a share, for a total transaction value of $25.98K.

Following this transaction Jeff Jones’ holding in the company was increased by 2.88% to a total of $3.87 million.

The company has a one-year high of $34.90 and a one-year low of $24.73. Currently, Pacific Premier Bancorp has an average volume of 448.69K. PPBI’s market cap is $1.81B and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.64.

The insider sentiment on Pacific Premier Bancorp has been negative according to 61 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.