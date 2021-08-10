A Director at P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ: PTSI) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at P.A.M. Transportation Services (PTSI – Research Report), Scott W. Davis, bought shares of PTSI for $125.8K.

This recent transaction increases Scott W. Davis’ holding in the company by 16.6% to a total of $911.6K. Following Scott W. Davis’ last PTSI Buy transaction on May 06, 2021, the stock climbed by 7.6%.

Based on P.A.M. Transportation Services’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $161 million and quarterly net profit of $15.32 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $92.98 million and had a GAAP net loss of $823K. The company has a one-year high of $66.29 and a one-year low of $30.00. PTSI’s market cap is $372 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 7.90.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. is a transportation holding company, which provides truckload and logistics services. It provides nationwide dry van truckload, expedited truckload, intermodal and logistics services to the manufacturing, retail and automotive industries. The company’s logistics services include transportation scheduling, routing, mode selection, transloading and other value added services. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating & air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise. The company was founded in June 1986 and is headquartered in Tontitown, AR.