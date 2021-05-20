A Director at Overstock (NASDAQ: OSTK) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Overstock (OSTK – Research Report), Barclay F. Corbus, sold shares of OSTK for $520.9K.

Following Barclay F. Corbus’ last OSTK Sell transaction on May 14, 2013, the stock climbed by 49.1%. In addition to Barclay F. Corbus, one other OSTK executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Overstock’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $660 million and quarterly net profit of $16.09 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $340 million and had a GAAP net loss of $16.33 million. The company has a one-year high of $128.50 and a one-year low of $15.21. OSTK’s market cap is $3.23 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 38.40.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $118.20, reflecting a -35.8% downside.

The insider sentiment on Overstock has been negative according to 59 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Overstock.com, Inc. operates on online shopping commercial site. The firm also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and Other. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers. The Other Segment consists of Medici business. The company was founded by Patrick Michael Byrne on May 5, 1997 and is headquartered in headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.