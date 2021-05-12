A Director at Option Care Health (NASDAQ: OPCH) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Option Care Health (OPCH – Research Report), Carter Pate, bought shares of OPCH for $14.31K.

Following Carter Pate’s last OPCH Buy transaction on November 14, 2016, the stock climbed by 11.2%. This is Pate’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on MODV back in November 2019

Based on Option Care Health’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $759 million and GAAP net loss of -$2,861,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $705 million and had a GAAP net loss of $19.91 million. The company has a one-year high of $21.34 and a one-year low of $10.52. OPCH’s market cap is $3.02 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 333.20.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.17, reflecting a -27.6% downside. Starting in January 2021, OPCH received 10 Buy ratings in a row. Three different firms, including Barrington and Canaccord Genuity, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Option Care Health has been negative according to 31 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Option Care Health, Inc. provides home and alternate site infusion services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Bannockburn, IL.