A Director at Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Oppenheimer Holdings (OPY – Research Report), Winn Oughtred, sold shares of OPY for $261.1K.

Following Winn Oughtred’s last OPY Sell transaction on September 19, 2019, the stock climbed by 23.3%. In addition to Winn Oughtred, one other OPY executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Oppenheimer Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $315 million and quarterly net profit of $26.25 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $276 million and had a net profit of $15.64 million. The company has a one-year high of $55.75 and a one-year low of $24.75. OPY’s market cap is $661 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 4.00.

The insider sentiment on Oppenheimer Holdings has been negative according to 25 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment includes net interest earning on client margin loans and cash balances, money market funds, and stock loan activities. The Asset Management segment consists of investment and fund management services. The Capital Markets segment offers investment banking, fixed income, public finance, and municipal trading. The Corporate/Other segment pertains to legal, compliance, accounting, and internal audit activities. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in New York, NY.