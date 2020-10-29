A Director at OpGen (NASDAQ: OPGN) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at OpGen (OPGN – Research Report), Evan Fa Jones, sold shares of OPGN for $4,107.

Based on OpGen’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.19 million and GAAP net loss of -$7,475,638. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.01 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.59 million. The company has a one-year high of $5.76 and a one-year low of $0.92. OPGN’s market cap is $43.36 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 3.40.

The insider sentiment on OpGen has been negative according to 10 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

OpGen, Inc. engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It helps to guide clinicians with more rapid and actionable information about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs). The company was founded on January 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.