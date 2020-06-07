A Director at OneSpan (NASDAQ: OSPN) is Selling Shares

On June 5, a Director at OneSpan (OSPN – Research Report), Kendall Hunt, sold shares of OSPN for $2.56M.

Over the last month, Kendall Hunt has reported another 5 Sell trades on OSPN for a total of $19.38M. In addition to Kendall Hunt, one other OSPN executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on OneSpan’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $56.49 million and quarterly net profit of $98K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $47.61 million and had a GAAP net loss of $5.67 million. The company has a one-year high of $22.74 and a one-year low of $10.88. Currently, OneSpan has an average volume of 562.67K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $21.94M worth of OSPN shares and purchased $51.75K worth of OSPN shares. The insider sentiment on OneSpan has been neutral according to 34 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

OneSpan, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents. The company was founded by T. Kendall Hunt in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.