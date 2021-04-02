A Director at OneSpan (NASDAQ: OSPN) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at OneSpan (OSPN – Research Report), Michael Cullinane, bought shares of OSPN for $119.9K.

Following Michael Cullinane’s last OSPN Buy transaction on January 22, 2014, the stock climbed by 17.8%. In addition to Michael Cullinane, 7 other OSPN executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $33.33 and a one-year low of $14.32. OSPN’s market cap is $1.03 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -165.60. Currently, OneSpan has an average volume of 123.01K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $33.33, reflecting a -25.7% downside.

The insider sentiment on OneSpan has been positive according to 49 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

OneSpan, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents. The company was founded by T. Kendall Hunt in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.