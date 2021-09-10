A Director at Omeros (NASDAQ: OMER) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Omeros (OMER – Research Report), Arnold Hanish, bought shares of OMER for $94.4K.

This recent transaction increases Arnold Hanish’s holding in the company by 100% to a total of $160.5K. Following Arnold Hanish’s last OMER Buy transaction on January 03, 2013, the stock climbed by 10.5%.

Based on Omeros’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $28.82 million and GAAP net loss of -$28,593,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $13.53 million and had a GAAP net loss of $33.29 million. The company has a one-year high of $23.85 and a one-year low of $9.25. Currently, Omeros has an average volume of 402.22K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.00, reflecting a -38.6% downside.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercializes of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company was founded by Gregory A. Demopulos and Pamela Pierce Palmer on June 16, 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.