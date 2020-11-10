A Director at Omega Flex (NASDAQ: OFLX) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Omega Flex (OFLX – Research Report), Glanvill Derek, sold shares of OFLX for $209.9K.

Following Glanvill Derek’s last OFLX Sell transaction on February 29, 2016, the stock climbed by 118.7%. This is Derek’s first Sell trade following 4 Buy transactions.

The company has a one-year high of $183.00 and a one-year low of $50.38. OFLX’s market cap is $1.49 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 81.60. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 39.10.

Glanvill Derek's trades have generated a 44.9% average return based on past transactions.

Omega Flex, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation. It operates products under the following trademarks: TracPipe, TracPipe CounterStrike, AutoSnap, AutoFlare, DoubleTrac, and SolarTrac. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.