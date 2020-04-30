A Director at Old Republic International (NYSE: ORI) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Old Republic International (ORI – Research Report), Aldo Zucaro, bought shares of ORI for $80.15K.

The company has a one-year high of $24.11 and a one-year low of $11.89. ORI’s market cap is $4.99 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 123.80.

The insider sentiment on Old Republic International has been positive according to 24 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. The General Insurance Group segment involves in providing property and liability insurance to commercial clients. The Title Insurance Group segment includes issuance of policies to real estate purchasers and investors. The Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business segment consists of mortgage guaranty and consumer credit indemnity operations. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.