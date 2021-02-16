A Director at Old Republic International is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that a Director at Old Republic International (ORI – Research Report), Aldo Zucaro, exercised options to sell 100,000 ORI shares at $12.33 a share, for a total transaction value of $2M. The options were close to expired and Aldo Zucaro disposed stocks.

This is Zucaro’s first Sell trade following 52 Buy transactions. Following Aldo Zucaro’s last ORI Sell transaction on September 01, 2020, the stock climbed by 4.8%.

Based on Old Republic International’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.42 billion and quarterly net profit of $520 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.93 billion and had a net profit of $276 million. The company has a one-year high of $23.54 and a one-year low of $11.88. Currently, Old Republic International has an average volume of 597.92K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $2.27M worth of ORI shares and purchased $151.2K worth of ORI shares. The insider sentiment on Old Republic International has been neutral according to 41 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Aldo Zucaro's trades have generated a 33.8% average return based on past transactions.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. The General Insurance Group segment involves in providing property and liability insurance to commercial clients. The Title Insurance Group segment includes issuance of policies to real estate purchasers and investors. The Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business segment consists of mortgage guaranty and consumer credit indemnity operations. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.