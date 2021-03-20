A Director at OFG Bancorp (NYSE: OFG) is Selling Shares

On March 19, a Director at OFG Bancorp (OFG – Research Report), Pedro Morazzani, sold shares of OFG for $115K.

Following Pedro Morazzani’s last OFG Sell transaction on February 01, 2016, the stock climbed by 18.3%. This is Morazzani’s first Sell trade following 6 Buy transactions.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on OFG Bancorp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $122 million and quarterly net profit of $23.3 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $89.11 million and had a GAAP net loss of $991K. The company has a one-year high of $23.45 and a one-year low of $8.63. Currently, OFG Bancorp has an average volume of 842.38K.

The insider sentiment on OFG Bancorp has been negative according to 32 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Pedro Morazzani’s trades have generated a 130.7% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

OFG Bancorp operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer and mortgage loans. The Wealth Management segment involves in financial planning, money management and investment banking, brokerage services, insurance sales activity, corporate and individual trust and retirement services, and retirement plan administration services. The Treasury segment encompasses all its asset and liability management activities, such as purchases and sales of investment securities, interest rate risk management, derivatives, and borrowings. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.