A Director at OFG Bancorp (NYSE: OFG) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at OFG Bancorp (OFG – Research Report), Julian Inclan, bought shares of OFG for $69.9K.

This recent transaction increases Julian Inclan’s holding in the company by 3.62% to a total of $2.07 million. Following Julian Inclan’s last OFG Buy transaction on December 28, 2018, the stock climbed by 1.5%.

The company has a one-year high of $24.95 and a one-year low of $16.43. OFG’s market cap is $875M and the company has a P/E ratio of 19.26. Currently, OFG Bancorp has an average volume of 295.04K.

The insider sentiment on OFG Bancorp has been positive according to 15 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

OFG Bancorp operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer and mortgage loans.