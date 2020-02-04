A Director at NVR (NYSE: NVR) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at NVR (NVR – Research Report), Manuel Johnson, bought shares of NVR for $1.03M.

Following Manuel Johnson’s last NVR Buy transaction on April 25, 2019, the stock climbed by 646.0%. This recent transaction increases Manuel Johnson’s holding in the company by 366% to a total of $1.52 million.

Based on NVR’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.99 billion and quarterly net profit of $256 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.96 billion and had a net profit of $232 million. The company has a one-year high of $4058.00 and a one-year low of $2513.82. NVR’s market cap is $13.77B and the company has a P/E ratio of 17.14.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $25.6M worth of NVR shares and purchased $6.74M worth of NVR shares. The insider sentiment on NVR has been negative according to 102 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

NVR, Inc. engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.