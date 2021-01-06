A Director at Novavax is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Novavax (NVAX – Research Report), Richard Douglas, exercised options to buy 1,000 NVAX shares at $50.00 a share, for a total transaction value of $50K.

Following Richard Douglas’ last NVAX Buy transaction on May 12, 2017, the stock climbed by 96.2%. This recent transaction increases Richard Douglas’ holding in the company by 3.64% to a total of $3.31 million.

Based on Novavax’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $157 million and GAAP net loss of -$197,310,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.51 million and had a GAAP net loss of $18.04 million. The company has a one-year high of $189.40 and a one-year low of $3.65. NVAX’s market cap is $7.1 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -21.60.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $183.20, reflecting a -38.9% downside. Starting in November 2020, NVAX received 10 Buy ratings in a row. Five different firms, including B.Riley Financial and Cantor Fitzgerald, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Novavax, Inc. is a late-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It produces vaccine candidates to respond to both known and emerging disease threats by using the proprietary recombinant nanoparticle vaccine technology. Its vaccine candidates include ResVax and NanoFlu. It also develops immune stimulating saponin-based adjuvants through its wholly owned Swedish subsidiary, Novavax AB. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.