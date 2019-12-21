A Director at Norwood Financial is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Norwood Financial (NWFL – Research Report), Kevin Lamont, exercised options to buy 300 NWFL shares at $32.34 a share, for a total transaction value of $9,702.

Following Kevin Lamont’s last NWFL Buy transaction on August 19, 2019, the stock climbed by 7.3%. In addition to Kevin Lamont, 3 other NWFL executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Norwood Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $13.94 million and quarterly net profit of $3.91 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $12.78 million and had a net profit of $3.71 million. The company has a one-year high of $39.22 and a one-year low of $28.08. NWFL’s market cap is $247.1M and the company has a P/E ratio of 17.77.

The insider sentiment on Norwood Financial has been positive according to 31 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. Its operates through its subsidiary Wayne Bank, offers a variety of personal and business credit services, trust, investment products and real estate settlement services to the consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations and municipalities in each of the communities that the bank serves.