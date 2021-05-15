A Director at Northwestern (NASDAQ: NWE) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Northwestern (NWE – Research Report), Jan Robert Horsfall, sold shares of NWE for $143.3K.

Following Jan Robert Horsfall’s last NWE Sell transaction on February 25, 2019, the stock climbed by 3.3%. In addition to Jan Robert Horsfall, one other NWE executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Northwestern’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $401 million and quarterly net profit of $63.07 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $335 million and had a net profit of $50.7 million. The company has a one-year high of $70.80 and a one-year low of $47.43. Currently, Northwestern has an average volume of 507.12K.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $69.67, reflecting a -5.7% downside.

The insider sentiment on Northwestern has been negative according to 32 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility. The Natural Gas Operations segment comprises production, storage, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The All Other segment consists of unallocated corporate costs. The company was founded in November 1923 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD.