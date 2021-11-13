A Director at Northern Technologies International is Exercising Options

On November 12 it was reported that a Director at Northern Technologies International (NTIC – Research Report), Ramani Narayan, exercised options to buy 16,000 NTIC shares at $8.70 a share, for a total transaction value of $139.2K.

Following this transaction Ramani Narayan’s holding in the company was increased by 51.61% to a total of $921.3K. Following Ramani Narayan’s last NTIC Buy transaction on September 05, 2017, the stock climbed by 8.4%.

Based on Northern Technologies International’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending May 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $15.42 million and quarterly net profit of $2.05 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.74 million and had a GAAP net loss of $965.2K. The company has a one-year high of $21.50 and a one-year low of $8.53. NTIC’s market cap is $153 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 61.10.

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications. The Zerust segment provides corrosion mitigation solutions and services to oil, gas and chemical processing applications. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Circle Pines, MN.