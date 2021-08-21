A Director at Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ: NECB) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Northeast Community Bancorp (NECB – Research Report), Charles Martinek, bought shares of NECB for $1,010.

Following Charles Martinek’s last NECB Buy transaction on May 29, 2015, the stock climbed by 5.2%.

Based on Northeast Community Bancorp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $5.31 million and quarterly net profit of $849K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.03 million and had a net profit of $648K. The company has a one-year high of $17.00 and a one-year low of $7.99. Currently, Northeast Community Bancorp has an average volume of 67.03K.

The insider sentiment on Northeast Community Bancorp has been positive according to 18 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Charles Martinek's trades have generated a -6.4% average return based on past transactions.

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which holds the ownership of the outstanding capital stock of the NorthEast Community Bank. It offers a comprehensive line of banking products and services, including mobile banking as well as commercial real estate loans, commercial construction financing, lines of credit and term loans. The company was founded on July 5, 2006 and is headquartered in White Plains, NY.