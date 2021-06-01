A Director at Nisource (NYSE: NI) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Nisource (NI – Research Report), Michael Jesanis, sold shares of NI for $102.2K.

In addition to Michael Jesanis, one other NI executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $26.60 and a one-year low of $21.09. NI’s market cap is $10 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 70.80.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $28.33, reflecting a -9.8% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $161.7K worth of NI shares and purchased $253.7K worth of NI shares. The insider sentiment on Nisource has been negative according to 52 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

NiSource, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Electric Operations segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Merrillville, IN.