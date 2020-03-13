A Director at NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ: NXGN) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at NextGen Healthcare (NXGN – Research Report), Jeffrey Margolis, bought shares of NXGN for $92.6K.

This recent transaction increases Jeffrey Margolis’ holding in the company by 11.61% to a total of $865.9K. In addition to Jeffrey Margolis, 2 other NXGN executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on NextGen Healthcare’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $138 million and quarterly net profit of $4.42 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $131 million and had a net profit of $4.82 million. The company has a one-year high of $21.12 and a one-year low of $7.45. NXGN’s market cap is $592M and the company has a P/E ratio of 40.17.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support. The company was founded by Sheldon Razin in 1974 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.