A Director at Nexstar Media Group is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Nexstar Media Group (NXST – Research Report), Dennis Miller, exercised options to buy 625 NXST shares at $151.50 a share, for a total transaction value of $94.69K.

This recent transaction increases Dennis Miller’s holding in the company by 62.5% to a total of $246.2K. In addition to Dennis Miller, 15 other NXST executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Nexstar Media Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.38 billion and quarterly net profit of $364 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.1 billion and had a net profit of $113 million. The company has a one-year high of $163.62 and a one-year low of $55.69. Currently, Nexstar Media Group has an average volume of 468.04K.

Starting in May 2020, NXST received 18 Buy ratings in a row. Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $160.00, reflecting a -5.2% downside. Three different firms, including Barrington and Guggenheim, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $17.51M worth of NXST shares and purchased $1.6M worth of NXST shares. The insider sentiment on Nexstar Media Group has been negative according to 89 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company. It focuses on the acquisition, development and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the U.S. The company provides services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated; programs that the stations produce; and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire. It also provides digital publishing and content management platforms to media publishers and advertisers. Nexstar Media Group was founded by Perry A. Sook in 1996 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.